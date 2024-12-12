Sonakshi Sinha says ‘main bas Moti ho chuki hu’ on pregnancy rumors with hubby Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 this year in a gorgeous ceremony that captured everyone’s attention. Recently, Sonakshi addressed swirling pregnancy rumors with her signature wit, brushing them off by humorously stating, “main bas Moti ho chuki hu." Her lighthearted response put the rumors to rest while showcasing her unapologetic and confident attitude.

During an interview with Curly Tales, Sonakshi Sinha tackled the ongoing pregnancy rumors with her trademark humor, putting an end to the speculation. She said, “Guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight).

She also joked about how someone even congratulated Zaheer Iqbal over it. The couple laughed it off, adding that they’ve been so busy traveling and attending endless lunches and dinners since their wedding that they haven’t had time to focus on anything else.

He chimed in with his own amusing take, recalling how a photo with their dogs bizarrely sparked the rumors. The couple agreed that the internet’s imagination runs wild, dismissing the gossip with playful banter and a dose of lighthearted fun.

Recently, Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday turned into a heartwarming family affair, with wife Sonakshi Sinha, her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, legendary Rekha, and Zaheer’s father in attendance. A video from the celebration captured Zaheer cutting his cake as Sonakshi stood by his side, radiating happiness.

Advertisement

In a touching moment, the Heeramandi actress playfully urged him to serve his father the first slice of cake before her, adding a charming twist to the festivities. Dressed in a white tee, black jacket, and chain, Zaheer kept his look effortlessly cool, while Sonakshi stunned in a pink dress paired with a denim jacket, blending elegance and flair.

See below!

The celebration comes months after the couple’s intimate wedding on June 23, 2024, which marked the culmination of their seven-year romance. Surrounded by family and close friends like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari, the ceremony was followed by a grand reception graced by Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Richa Chadha. A perfect blend of love and stardom!

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha tells hubby Zaheer Iqbal ‘yehi confidence dekh ke shaadi ki thi tumse’ after he takes her 225 feet in the air; WATCH