Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Tonight's (July 20, 2024) episode was entertaining as the contestants took up the tasks, blaming each other and making things dramatic. This week, Deepak Chaurasia has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Deepak Chaurasia gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Deepak, the 'sanchalak' of the veto task, declared Ranvir Shorey as the winner over Shivani Kumari. However, Ranvir Shorey's victory led him to nominate Deepak, which ultimately resulted in Deepak's elimination from the show.

Along with Deepak Chaurasiya, the other contestants nominated for eviction this week were Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik.

Following Anil Kapoor’s announcement of Deepak’s elimination, Ranvir apologized for nominating him. The eviction brought tears to Shivani Kumari's eyes, and contestants Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria were also seen crying.

While Sai Ketan’s tears were expected, Lovekesh’s tears came as a surprise. He admitted that Deepak’s role in the house had been integral, stating that Deepak was the eldest contestant who always offered advice to others.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor, featured a special appearance by social media stars and YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Mr Faisu. Their pre-existing rivalry sparked a heated exchange, with intense arguments and debates as they took sides and defended their close friends, Lovekesh Kataria and Adnaan Shaikh.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the previous Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor called out Adnaan Shaikh for his safe gameplay, highlighting his efforts to stay in everyone's good books.

Kapoor pointed out that Shaikh has yet to make an impact on the show, lacking both friends and enemies. He also revealed that Adnaan had formed friendships with people he had been opposed to before joining the show.

