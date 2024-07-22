The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. The latest episode (aired on July 21) was filled with drama!

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor, featured a special appearance by social media stars and YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Mr. Faisu. During a task, Kapoor made a shocking statement against Elvish when he was standing in the witness box.

Anil Kapoor's shocking statement about Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 3

In today's episode, Anil Kapoor had the YouTubers stand in witness boxes to defend the accusations made against their friends. Kapoor asked Yadav, “Toh Kaisa lag raha hai aapko? Kathgara alag hai? (So, how does it feel? Is the witness box different?),” Elvish responded, “Nostalgia hit kar gaya, sir. (Nostalgia just hit me, sir).”

Anil Kapoor further said, “Ye jaate rehte hai bahut. (he keeps going there a lot).” He told the BB OTT 2 winner that today, he wouldn’t have to defend himself but instead defend his friend, Lovekesh Kataria. Kapoor said, “Pehle Elvish se start karte hai kyuki unhe aadat hai kathgare mein rehne ki. (Let's start with Elvish first, as he's used to it.)”

First, Elvish defended against claims that Lovekesh does not stand up for himself in the house. He strongly disagreed, stating that Lovekesh has always stood up for what he believes in.

Regarding claims that Lovekesh joined the reality show on the back of Elvish's fame, the YouTuber clearly stated that Lovekesh was cast based solely on his own content.

Defending Adnaan Shaikh, Faisal said that Adnaan never provoked anyone. Faisal explained that when Lovekesh offered friendship, Adnaan accepted, thinking he might have misjudged him. He added that Adnaan was just a friendly, kind-hearted person who was honest about his feelings.

More about Elvish Yadav

For those unaware, last year, Elvish Yadav encountered legal issues when Police raided a rave party in Sector 49, Noida. Then, an FIR was filed against him, and his five other associates were taken into custody. The YouTuber’s name showed up during the investigation.

The Noida police arrested Elvish on March 17 for allegedly supplying snake venom and organizing rave parties. He faced charges under the NDPS Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code. After spending almost a week in jail, he was released on bail.

