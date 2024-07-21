Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 20: Anil Kapoor slams Adnaan Shaikh’s game; Says, ‘Wo wildcard par aaye, ye hamari galti hain’

On the July 20 episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Anil Kapoor talked about contestants who contribute to the show and who don’t. Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task where each one of them had to name one contestant, who according to them was a loser.

After the task, Anil Kapoor stated that the contestants seemed confused and tried to shed light on why their selection was not right. During the interaction, he schooled the wildcard entrant Adnaan Shaikh for breaking rules inside the house, trying to be everyone’s friend, and having no impact on the show.

Anil Kapor calls out Adnaan Shaikh for breaking rules inside the house

Anil Kapoor asked the contestants if they thought Adnaan Shaikh was still living in the outside world, and almost all the contestants raised their hands. Lovekesh Kataria justified by saying that Shaikh had brought up their personal conflicts inside the house and Armaan Malik also gave an incident of the same. Then the host mentioned another conversation that Shaikh had with Naezy which had no context inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Anil Kapoor also brought up that the social media influencer broke rules as soon as he stepped inside the house. He gave everyone outside information; India's win in the recent T20 World Cup. Then he went on to share with everyone how they look from the outside and shared advice on improvising their game. Vishal Pandey interrupted the host and said that Shaikh only did it when others asked.

Kapoor asked Sana Makbul about the advice that Adnaan shared with her. Then he mentioned that the wildcard entrant is trying to maintain a cordial relationship with every housemate, but that's not how the game works. "Ye jo char din ke zindagi jiyein hain tumne, hear din tum badle ho. Na tumhara koi dost hain, na dushman, (These four days of life that you have lived, every day you have changed. You have neither a friend nor an enemy.)" stated Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor says it was a mistake to bring Adnaan Shaikh on the show

As Anil Kapoor slammed Adnaan, he continued to say that the social media influencer was treating the game like a social media reel. Adnaan continued to change his priorities every day and the host analyzed each day of the social media influencer inside the house. He concludes by saying that he doesn't want to talk to Aednaan and adds, "You know, basically, Adnaan jo hain, wildcard ke daur pe aaye hain, ye hamari galti hain. (You know, basically, Adnaan came in during the wildcard round, which is our mistake.)"

