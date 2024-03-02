INSIDE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding venue: Floral decor to elephant shaped handle bars and more

Bollywood has gathered in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Every detail, from the guest list to the decorations and food, is making headlines. Designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram and shared some exquisite glimpses from the venue.

Manish Malhotra shares glimpses of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding venue

Designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the pre-wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, designed under the guidance of Nita Ambani herself. The pictures show the stunning floral decor of the venue with animal theme walls including elephant shaped handle bars.

Praising the venue, the designer wrote, "Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani. #anantradhikaprewedding"

Netizens praise the decor

Netizens are in love with the decor of the venue and can't stop gushing about it. An Instagram user commented, "Such a dreamland !" followed by three heart eye emojis. "How can everything be so stunningly awesome!!!!! Just incredible" wrote another user followed by two clap emojis and a heart eyes emoji.

"This is incredible beautiful, looks like a dream" read a comment from a fan. "Wow looks Fab" commented another fan.

Manish followed it up with another post showing the luxurious decor. He wrote, Mrs Nita Ambani s Passion for Craft , Art and Perfection leads to a beautiful vision of different artists coming together and making unforgettable memories"

The handwritten letters by Ambanis and Merchants for guests go viral

Meanwhile, the handwritten letters by Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, and Shaila Merchant-Viren Merchant for guests have gone viral. The letters have special messages written for the guests encouraging them to enjoy every moment to the fullest. At the same time, the letters request them to refrain from clicking pictures on animal sites to ensure safety.

After Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh arrives in Jamnagar to perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

International star, Rihanna set the stage on fire as she performed on Day 1 at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Today, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also reached Jamnagar to continue the momentum of celebrations.

Diljit arrived at the Jamnagar airport exuding his usual charm. He was captured wearing a white kurta paired with a red pagg (turban) and looked effortlessly dashing. As he gracefully made his way out of the airport, Diljit warmly waved at his fans, adding a touch of friendliness to his stylish entrance.

