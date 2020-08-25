Sushant Singh Rajput's family sources say it was 'business as usual' at actor's home on 14 June night: Report

A latest report reveals that family sources have stated they found the behaviour of Sushant's flatmate and staff rather strange on the night of 14 June.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case seems to be getting murkier by the day with new revelations coming to light every day. The CBI investigation is underway in full swing and key members have been grilled by the team continuously. Now, a latest report by Times Now, reveals that family sources have stated that they found the behaviour of Sushant's flatmate and staff rather strange on the night of 14 June.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found in his room on the afternoon of 14 June. While his immediate family was in Patna, they arrived only later in the night on 14 June and headed to Sushant's Bandra residence where the incident took place. Now, as per the channel, family sources have stated that it was "business as usual" at the actor's home as those staying there were cooking in the kitchen.

A few quotes from the family source read, "Kitchen was running as if nothing had happened." Another one read, "It was business as usual inside Sushant's flat," and "Other flatmates were cooking food in the kitchen."

With these new revelations coming to light, the family suspicions only seem to be getting stronger. The CBI also has found flatmate Siddharth Pithani and house help Neeraj's statement to be inconsistent. Due to this, the CBI team has been grilling them back-to-back to piece together the events of that day. It was earlier reported that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty also was interrogated by the CBI.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×