WATCH: Alia Bhatt keeps her ‘dips low and quality high’ by acing pull-ups in gym ahead of Love & War, Alpha

Alia Bhatt is currently keeping busy with an exciting line-up of projects in her kitty. Her most anticipated projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and YRF Spy-Universe’s Alpha. While working on these films, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in achieving the best physique. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet showing her sweating it out in the gym under her fitness trainer’s guidance.

On December 27, Alia Bhatt ’s fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to his Instagram handle to offer a peek into the actress’ fitness session. In the first video, the actress can be seen acing pull-ups under her trainer’s guidance. Initially, she looked nervous about achieving her target, but she managed to do it, bringing an overwhelming smile to her face. This was followed by another video showing Bhatt working out on the pulley.

"@aliaabhatt Keeping her dips low and quality high," the post was captioned. In the video, Bhatt can be seen sporting black athleisure paired with white sneakers and her hair tied in a bun.

Take a look

Several internet users reacted to the video showcasing the actress’ dedication. A fan wrote, "I was impressed how she was pulling up and suddenly saw black tape at the knee side." Another user stated, "High quality always, bud!" while a third fan hyped up the actress, saying, "Dayummm." Another user excitedly called her "@aliaabhatt psych!!!" In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has been working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which will reunite her with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on-screen. The epic-period drama is currently on floors and is poised to release on March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, Alpha is the upcoming female-led spy film that marks the entry of Alia and Sharvari into the popular Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films (YRF). As Pinkvilla exclusively informed you, Anil Kapoor is also a part of the film while Bobby Deol is set to play the role of the antagonist in the action-thriller.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

