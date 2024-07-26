Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol shoot for grand action sequence that promises to be high on blood and brutality

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha is one of the most exciting upcoming Bollywood films. It doesn't just mark her entry into one of the biggest Hindi cinematic universes but also promises to take the level of experience to another level.

The latest buzz suggests that Alia is currently shooting for a high-octane and gory action sequence with Bobby Deol who plays the negative force in the film.

Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol shoot for Alpha's grand action scene

As per the latest Mid-Day report, the shooting of Alpha is going on in full flow. The film went on floors in the first week of July as Alia Bhatt shot an elaborate action scene at YRF Studios, Andheri. Three weeks after that, the sets were moved to Film City, Goregaon where the leading lady along with the villain are busy shooting for another grand action scene.

Touted to be one of the most important action scenes, it's said to be full of blood, gore, and brutality. As per a source, Alia and Bobby Deol will be seen having hand-to-hand combat with each other in this scene and will also use weapons. The actress has wore a black dress for the scene and a gun was strapped to her thigh. Bobby on the other hand featured in a salt-and-pepper beard along with cropped hair.

Alia who was seen doing action for the first time in the American film Heart of Stone has taken the level much higher. The makers have roped in multiple action choreographers for Alpha so that each fight sequence looks unique. The latest one is designed by Casey O’Neill who has worked for films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jawan in the past.

The security of sets

Producer Aditya Chopra is making sure that the security of the sets is good enough to not let any still get leaked. The shoot is expected to go on for four days and almost 100 guards have been hired to keep all the vantage points secure.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is one of the most promising YRF Spy Universe films along with War 2, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, the film also features Sharvari Wagh in an important role.

