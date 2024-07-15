Sarfira has scored low results in it’s opening weekend as the Akshay Kumar film has collected Rs 5.00 crore on Sunday, taking 3-day total collections to Rs 11.60 crore. The Sudha Kongara directorial opened at Rs 2.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 4.10 crore on Saturday and now, the estimates indicate Sunday business in the vicinity of Rs 5.00 crore. While the numbers have gone up, but, it’s not good enough to put the film in a position to emerge a success.

Sarfira scores a low opening weekend

The numbers are dull all across the board – be it the single screens or the multiplexes – and whatever collections have come in are from the audience that prefers to consume some content on the spectacle in the weekend. There was a genuine lack of interest for Sarfira, and this genre of cinema is losing its steam in the post-Covid world, especially with stars. The trailer of Sarfira looked better than the likes of Mission Raniganj and Selfiee, but the results are little away from the two feature films.

The hope is now on the Monday Test, as if Sarfira manages to hold in the same range as the first day, there is a chance of recording some sort of theatrical run for two weeks and reach as close as possible to the Rs 50 crore mark, though the fate of the film won’t change. A Monday under Friday would mean a finish in the Rs 30 crore range.

Sarfira Day Wise Box Office Collection

Friday: Rs 2.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.00 core (Estimates)

Total: Rs 11.60 crore

There was another release this week in the form of Hindustani 2 in Hindi, but the film is an outright disaster in North India with weekend business of Rs 3.50 crore. The Kamal Haasan film directed by Shankar will be aiming to finish around the Rs 7 crore mark in Hindi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sarfira and Hindustani 2.

