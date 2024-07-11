Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara are teaming up for the first time on Sarfira, which is based on the life of G R Gopinath. The film, produced by Vikram Malhotra with Suriya and Jyothika, is slated to hit the big screen on July 12, 2024. Sarfira has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 35 minutes (155 minutes).

Sarfira to release on 2500 screens in India

The Sudha Kongara directorial is being released in India by Pen Marudhar and the distributor has opted to keep the showcasing concentrated towards the multiplexes given the drama genre of the film. According to early trends of release, the Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, and Paresh Rawal film is releasing on nearly 2500 screens. The advance bookings for Sarfira opened on Tuesday evening, and the response to pre-sales has been dull.

As on Thursday at 4.30 PM, Sarfira has sold approximately 4000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a final pre-sale in the vicinity of 7000 to 8000 tickets by mid-night. The pre-sales are in the same range as Mission Raniganj (6600 tickets) and Selfiee (8200 tickets), and the film will start off on Friday morning with nearly no advance.

The fate for the first-day business will depend on the walk-in audience, especially towards the evening and night shows, though the advance bookings paint a dull picture. With this trend in pre-sales, Sarfira should be looking at a start in the vicinity of Rs 3.50 crore, and we will need to keep a close eye on the movement through the day to check at the shot of hitting the Rs 4.00 crore mark. In an ideal world, Sarfira should have opened at a bare minimum number of Rs 6 to 7 crore, but now it’s all on the trend through the weekend and the weekdays to reach a respectable number of Rs 65 to 70 crore.

Sarfira hopes to record big jumps over the weekend

The initial reports for Sarfira are positive and this was always expected as the original film was also appreciated by the audience all across. South Films, which have been dubbed in Hindi, have not done well in the post-pandemic world, no matter how appreciated the content is, and Sarfira has a big fight ahead to bring in the audiences to the cinema halls. These films have been widely consumed for free on digital, and the history is full of examples. The sales so far are indicative of a lack of interest in the film, and the hope is on some miracle from hereon, as the content does have some merits as per the early reports.

