Disha Patani shares candid moments from sets of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD; drops BTS PICS

Popular actress Disha Patani recently grabbed attention with her role in the highly anticipated Nag Ashwin directorial and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

She was seen playing the character of Roxie, the love interest of Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, and a significant figure in the movie. Now, Disha has shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas and the filmmaker.

Disha Patani drops her favorite moments from Kalki 2898 AD sets

Celebrating the huge success of her film, Disha Patani shared some of her favorite behind-the-scenes moments from her Kalki 2898 AD journey. The actress also expressed her gratitude and wrote, “Roxie (red heart emoji) #kalki2898ad thank you for all the love (folded hands emoji) grateful,” in the caption.

Disha’s eight-slide Instagram post features her in various settings. The first photo in the string features Patani in her Roxie avatar.

There is a shot of her filming fight sequences and showcasing her body tattoo. She also shares a fun-filled selfie, enjoying an air ride with Rebel Star Prabhas and Kalki director Nag Ashwin.

Another image captures her shivering on a cold beach while shooting. The post includes a team photograph with the cast and crew of the film, a solo shot where the Yodha actress poses for the camera, and more.

Check out the BTS moments below:

Fans adored their favorite Roxie in the comments section

Disha Patani’s fans and friends showered love on their favorite actress with some interesting comments. Mouni Roy, a close friend of the actress wrote, “Loveddddd the film and you in it. Team Roxie.”

In the comments, fans also expressed their thoughts. “Roxie, our favorite (a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and a love emoticon),” said another user, while another penned, “Loved it, team Roxie.”

Someone noticed her fitness and commented, “Absss (rising hands emoticon),” while another wrote, “Fitt (a few of lit emoticons).” Many more compliments followed.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The visual spectacle Kalki 2898 AD has become a sensation since its release on June 27. The multi-starrer film is garnering worldwide appreciation for its visual extravaganza and powerful performances.

Actors and directors across the nation have lauded the big-budget flick, sharing their love and candid reactions on social media. The film has earned over 900 crores by the second weekend and is expected to reach the 1000-crore milestone soon.

Kalki 2898 AD has already set a record with 1 crore ticket bookings, and the makers are looking forward to achieving many more exciting records in the upcoming days.

