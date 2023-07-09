Who is Tarla Dalal? 5 lesser known facts about India's first home chef in Huma Qureshi-led biopic

Tarla Dalal is a household name when it comes to making mouthwatering dishes. She managed to change the culinary outlook in the country. Tarla, who was India's first home chef, had an illustrious career. From being a chef and a cookbook author to hosting cooking shows, Tarla Dalal won several hearts with her craft. On July 7, a film titled Tarla was released on an OTT platform. Huma Qureshi played her character in the film while Sharib Hashmi essayed her husband's role. The film has been receiving a positive response on social media. Amid enjoying praise, here's taking a look at the lesser-known facts about the renowned chef, Tarla Dalal.

Tarla Dalal, India's first home chef

The veteran chef was born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra. Reportedly, she showed interest in cooking from an early age. When she was 12, Tarla used to help her mother in the kitchen and that's how she developed her passion for cooking. She started off her journey by cooking at home. Eventually, she went on to become a food writer and author.

Husband and family's support

Tarla got married to a US-based engineer Nalin Dalal in 1960. She relocated to Mumbai after the wedding. In 1966, she reportedly started cooking classes at home. It turned out to be a hit affair. If reports are to be believed, it was her husband who encouraged and supported her during her cooking journey. They were blessed with three children, Sanjay Dalal, Deepak Dalal and Renu Dalal. However, her husband Nalin passed away in 2005 while she died at her residence in November 2013 following a heart attack. She was 77 when she passed away. Her daughter Renu has continued to take her legacy ahead as she is also one of the most popular chefs today.

Tarla Dalal's journey as an author

In 1974, Tarla's first cookbook titled The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking was published. She went on to write over 100 books and a lot of them have been translated into languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Dutch. According to the reports, she sold more than 10 million copies. The reports also claim that she wrote more than 17000 recipes. She also published a lot of cooking magazines. In 2007, she started her cookbook series named, Total Health Series. Her first TV show Cook it up with Tarla Dalal was aired weekly on TV for 3 years. She went on to become a household name as the show was broadcasted all over South-East Asia, Gulf countries, the UK and the US.

Tarla Dalal won awards

Her contribution to the culinary world was impeccable! In 2007, she was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. She went on to become one of the personalities from the cooking world to receive such recognition.

Tarla Dalal's biopic

On July 7, Huma and Sharib's film Tarla was released on Zee5. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film also features Bharti Achrekar, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Amarjeet Singh in important roles. The slice-of-life film showcases the journey of the late chef. Huma and Sharib as Tarla and Nalin respectively have managed to impress the audience with their performances.

