Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bawaal to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, nominees for Best Film OTT

It is officially the award season in Bollywood and to add some more glitz and glamor, we are back with the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. After two successful seasons, the award ceremony is less than a week away and the excitement around it is at its peak. The award function is all set to take place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai and it's going to be bigger and better than the last time. Before the night arrives, we are here with the nominations of all categories.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for the Best Film OTT of 2024 are

1.Bawaal

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer was a unique love story set against the backdrop of World War 2. Not only did their chemistry strike the right chord with the fans, but the songs and their acting were also a hit. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, performed well and was loved by audiences. This one had to be on our nominations list.

2. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

This film starring Manoj Bajpayee is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by a team including Vinod Bhanushali. Based on a true incident that unfolds in a trial room, this crime-thriller portrays a man's courageous stand against a powerful social menace. Not having this film on our list would be a big miss.

3. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The Arjun Varain Singh directorial stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. It is the story of three friends in their 20s in Mumbai trying to find meaning in the digital age. They lean on each other as they embark on a roller-coaster journey of life filled with love, emotions, ambition, career, and, most importantly, self-discovery. The story struck the right chord with the youth, and the performances of all the actors were highly appreciated.

4. Tarla

Who has not heard the name of famous chef Tarla Dalal? Well, a biopic on the life and journey of Tarla Dalal was made and the film was titled Tarla. Starring Huma Qureshi in the titular role, the film was directed by Piyush Gupta and also starred Sharib Hashmi.

