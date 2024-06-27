Sonakshi Sinha sheds happy tears as she calls Zaheer Iqbal her 'husband'; FIRST VIDEO gives peek into 'chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar'

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 at the latter’s Bandra residence. The couple had so far shared two carousels from their wedding - one giving a glimpse of their legal marriage and the other one from their star-studded reception that took place the same day in the evening. We now have the much-awaited visuals of their big day that the nation adored so heartedly.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding video

What’s more special for literally anyone other than a flashback of their life’s best moment coming in digital memory cases to store? Newly-weds Sonakshi and Zaheer have dropped one such heartwarming video which is filled with moments that will forever be etched in everyone’s hearts.

The video begins with Zaheer Iqbal signing the marriage papers with people around them singing the Sona Kitna Sona Hai song from the movie Hero No. 1. Their parents are surrounding the couple and Iqbal’s sister Sanam Ratansi can also be spotted with her husband getting teary-eyed seeing the union take place.

Sonakshi Sinha’s friends stole the limelight at her wedding

Actor Siddharth who was present with his fiance Aditi Rao Hydari made cute commentaries in between - one of which can be heard - saare bolo ek saath ‘Khaamosh’ (Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha’s iconic dialogue). This was followed by the chants of ‘Jija ji aa gaye’ and Sonakshi screaming in joy as soon as she stamps the wedding paper.

A wink by Huma Qureshi and a whistle by Saqib Saleem shouldn’t be missed. The video then concluded with the couple hugging each other after accepting each other as their better half or they say 'lawful husband and wife’.

Sonakshi Sinha in a sweet note alongside the video expressed, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions, and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before making it official with a wedding this year.

