Last evening, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a private wedding. Then, they threw a grand wedding reception, which was indeed a star-studded affair.

Many beloved Bollywood celebrities attended the event to celebrate the couple’s love and union and congratulate them. They also wore some exceptionally stylish ethnic outfits for the occasion.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom right in to have a detailed glance at the classy ensembles worn by Bollywood’s fabulous actresses for Sonakshi Sinha’s star-studded celebration.

What did B-town divas wear at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception?

Rekha:

Bollywood’s beloved evergreen beauty, Rekha, left us swooning in a beautiful white and gold kurta set. She gave it a traditional touch as she wore the set like Hyderabad’s nawabi Khada dupatta ensemble, with a beautifully draped dupatta. The stunning printed border also elevated the piece.

She added exceptional gold jewelry pieces and a matching gold polti bag to complete her resplendent ensemble. Even her radiant makeup and iconic high bun hairstyle were on point.

Aditi Rao Hydari:

Bollywood’s elegant Bibbojaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, also joined the festivities with her boyfriend and actor, Siddharth. For the star-studded occasion, she wore a luxurious and intricately printed gharara set. It featured a short full-sleeved top-like printed kurta with a deep and alluring neckline.

This was paired with heavily pleated floor-length gharara pants. Even her matching dupatta looked gorgeous. She added gold accessories with a radiant makeup look to complete her look.

Kajol Devgan:

The Bollywood actress who always steals our hearts with a smile, Kajol, made quite an exquisite entry. She opted for a stylish saree with a shiny gold pallu. It was further elevated with intricate brown and black printed details around the whole piece.

Even the diva’s fitted full-sleeved blouse had the same pretty print, which gave a modern and artistic appeal to her look. Her statement earrings and rings looked great. Even her radiant makeup look and curly hairstyle were just great.

Tabu:

One of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, Tabu, was also spotted at the event. She chose to wear a beautiful pink and golden sharara set for the grand occasion. This featured a short full-sleeved kurta with gold embroidery work, paired with matching embroidered sharara pants with a gorgeously flowing silhouette.

Even the heavily embellished dupatta with droplets at its edges was a total work of art. She added minimalistic accessories with a sleek hairstyle and fabulous makeup to complete her look.

Raveena Tandon:

Bollywood ever-fashionable diva, Raveena Tandon, serves quite an incomparable fusional fashion statement at the star-studded event. She wore glossy and stylish gray-shade high-waisted and wide-legged pants with an intricate traditional print on them.

This was paired with a plain black top with a ruched style and an off-shoulder neckline. She also added heavy traditional accessories to elevate the look. Even her pretty makeup look and wavy hairstyle were on fleek.

Huma Qureshi:

Sonakshi Sinha’s best friend and Bollywood’s fabulous diva, Huma Qureshi, also stole our hearts with her champagne gold ensemble. The classy look featured a statement saree with a modernized blouse with a bralette-like design.

This was layered with a long cape-like full-sleeved jacket to give it a modern and fusional touch. The whole ensemble was entirely made out of a shimmery material that looked beautiful. She also added matching accessories and went with a plait hairstyle with a dramatic rose.

So, are you feeling inspired for the upcoming wedding season by these trendy ethnic wear ensembles worn by Bollywood’s beloved actresses?

Which one of these classy looks is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

