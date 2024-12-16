Year Ender 2024: 7 onscreen pairs that impressed us with their sizzling chemistry; Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hindi cinema is just impossible to imagine without a great on-screen pair. It is the captivating chemistry between the lead pair that leaves an impeccable mark on the audience. The countdown for the year 2025 has already started, and before we move ahead, Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2 to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny; let’s take a quick look at the best on-screen pairs of 2024.

Top 7 best Bollywood on-screen pairs of 2024

1. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor — Stree 2

Needless to say, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor fans were in for a treat to see ‘Bicky’ reprise his role for his beloved Stree. The crackling chemistry with a blend of quirky humor, emotional depth, and sizzling romance; the unusual dynamics in their characters created an intriguing contrast to keep the audiences engaged.

2. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu — Citadel: Honey Bunny

While the anticipation for the Indian adaptation of the series with Citadel: Honey Bunny was already high, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fresh on-screen pairing truly paid off. Both the actors sizzled in each frame and made their characters look believable. From acing hard-core action sequences to intimate romantic scenes; the duo truly made the series a worth-watch.

3. Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal — Bad Newz

After Animal, Triptii Dimri won over the fans’ hearts with her performance in Bad Newz. Adding to the spice was her terrific chemistry with Punjabi lad, Vicky Kaushal. From the sultry track, Jaanam to the epic party number, Tauba Tauba, and hilarious punches; the duo was not only too hot to handle setting the screen on fire but also kept us entertained in light-hearted situations.

Advertisement

4. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra— Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali brought his cinematic brilliance to life with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the biopic of Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. The innocent, old-school, and unsaid romance presented between the characters, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot was delectable. The two didn’t have to make any extra efforts to make us fall in love with their endearing presence.

5. Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan shared screen space for the first time and had us in their awe throughout. The horror-comedy film had its own set of comic punches and despite having limited scenes to perform, Dimri left a mark on our hearts with her fun, quirky, and cute chemistry with Kartik.

6. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan— Fighter

What do you expect when two of the most good-looking people unite for a project? Of course, the magic is bound to happen. The movie which is said to be India’s aerial action thriller film was high on patriotism, emotional quotient, dance and fight sequences, enough to offer us a euphoric experience. Meanwhile, songs like Ishq Jaisa Kuch boasted electrifying chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

7. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi—Merry Christmas

The first release of the year, Merry Christmas, charmed us with an unconventional pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's directorial. The delirious romance in a murder mystery serves several delectable moments, with the special impromptu dance sequence having a special place in our hearts. It not only left us laughing, but the simplicity of the story and narrative had us in awe.

Which one of these did you enjoy watching on-screen?

ALSO READ: 6 mind-boggling psychological thriller movies on Netflix, each with a 'Kahaani' that will leave you stunned