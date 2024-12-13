Shraddha Kapoor ‘bullying’ rumoured BF Rahul Mody for Vada Pao is like true mumbaikar girlfriend; see PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular leading actresses in Bollywood. She prefers to keep her personal life away from the media's glare. However, recently, the actress shared a post that showcased how she recently ate Mumbai's special Vada Pao by bullying her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody.

On December 12, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo on her Instagram holding a vada pav. The actress then shared more about her evening ride, which included Rahul Mody, which raised eyebrows.

"May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao," penned Shraddha and tagged Rahul with the picture after a long time. Also, the actress, who is a fan of classic songs, added Kishore Kumar's Yeh Vaada Raha song in the background.

Take a look at the post:

The post drew attention as a few media reports suggested that the rumored couple had broken up in August 2024. Kapoor had also allegedly unfollowed Mody and everyone associated with him on Instagram, although Mody continued to follow her.

Despite the speculation, Kapoor confirmed her relationship during her interview with Cosmopolitan: "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him, like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together."

The dating rumors of the couple began making headlines in early 2024. They were spotted together at various events, igniting public interest. Also, the actress attended a friend's wedding with him, hinting they were spending their time together, fueling the speculations. Rahul Mody is a screenwriter known for working as an assistant director on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Shraddha Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor has remained tight-lipped about the recent rumors and focused on her professional commitments. She was last seen in the blockbuster film Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and hasn't announced any new project yet.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor poses with The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival 2024 and we didn't see it coming; PIC