Varun Dhawan showers love on Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh as she drops dreamy PICS from her Christian wedding with Anthony Thattil

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's on-screen pair is all set to delight fans in Atlee's Baby John. While the countdown for the film has already started, Keerthy is already over the moon as she tied the nuptial knot with Anthony Thattil. Showering love on the latest pictures from the couple's second wedding ceremony, Dhawan had the most 'beautiful' reaction.

On December 15, Varun Dhawan reacted to the post shared by his Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh. In the latest special post, the actress shared romantic pictures from her white wedding with Anthony Thattil.

The multi-picture post was captioned, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke." Reacting to the post, Dhawan not only hit the like button but also called it "So beautiful."

The post began with Keerthy and Anthony sharing a passionate kiss, with beautiful white flowers and colorful bomb smacks in the background. The post continued with the elated groom sitting in the car surrounded by his loved ones. In the third picture, we can see the Baby John actress walking down the aisle accompanied by her father with a bouquet in her hand.

Up next, we see the newlyweds looking into each other’s eyes while they smile looking at each other. The following picture was rather cute, as it captured the couple’s adorable moment with their pet. The post concluded with a couple of more happy photos of the couple.

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with the love of her life, Antony Thattil, in a dreamy wedding ceremony at the St. Regis Resort in Goa. The couple got married on December 12, 2024, in a traditional ceremony.

Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan, is the long-awaited action entertainer, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film also promises special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra, which have added charm to its euphoric experience.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

In addition to this, Varun also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Border 2 in the pipeline.

