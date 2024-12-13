6 mind-boggling psychological thriller movies on Netflix, each with a 'Kahaani' that will leave you stunned

Bollywood psychological thriller movies have become one of the most fascinating genres of the Hindi film industry. The thrills that these genres offer with their twisted climax double the entertainment and elevate the experience of watching. If you also enjoy compelling performances with gripping storylines, here’s a list of some of the handpicked psychological thriller movies on Netflix that you can watch anytime.

1. Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2023

The mystery-thriller film narrates the story of café owner Maya D’Souza and her disturbing past due to a toxic marriage. Things take an unexpected turn when her estranged husband appears one day, eventually leading to a mysterious murder.

Meanwhile, an intelligent investigative officer is called to look into the case, while Maya’s enigmatic neighbor gets entangled.

2. Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor

Director: Vijay Lalwani

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year: 2010

One of the most interesting and intriguing films has to be Kartik Calling Kartik. It was probably way ahead of its time when people wouldn’t talk about mental health struggles enough.

The movie addresses schizophrenia disorder by narrating the story of an introverted guy who faces various setbacks throughout his life. One day he receives a mysterious phone call that promises to transform his life.

3. Kahaani

Cast: Vidya Balan, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2012

The National Award-winning Kahaani narrates the story of Vidya Bagchi, a heavily pregnant software programmer who returns to Kolkata from London in search of her missing husband.

An honest cop, Rana helps her immensely in the quest but adding to the suspense and mystery is the fact that there are no past records, no relatives, or no immigration records to find the lead.

4. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha

Director: Reema Kagti

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2012

Another hand-picked mind-boggling film has to be Talaash. The dark plot unfolds after Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat is called to investigate the fatal accident case of a prominent actor. The police officer struggles to focus wholeheartedly on the case as he and his wife, Roshni, grapple with the loss of their 8-year-old son.

The puzzle surrounding the accident keeps getting darker with time until, eventually, Mumbai's underbelly spills out a twist no one saw coming.

5. Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala

Director: Vikas Behl

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2024

Up next on the list is Shaitaan that will not even let you blink your eye till the credit rolls. The nail-biting thriller narrates the story of Vanraj’s happy family who head for a weekend getaway to their farmhouse.

On their way, they bump into Vanraj who abruptly befriends them. He then performs black magic on Vanraj’s daughter and commands her to do bizarre and life-threatening things.

6. Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Director: Vinil Mathew

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2021

Last but not least is the spine-chilling Haseen Dillruba that unfolds around Rishabh’s murder. As the investigation unfolds his wife, Rani and her beloved come under the radar as the key suspects with police believing they conspired Rishu’s murder.

As simple as it may sound, it has enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

