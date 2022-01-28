Our Beloved Summer Review: A story of comfort detailed over the experiences of three avid watchers

With different perspectives, come various forms of acceptance. Here’s what three fans of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ thought of the show.

Review 1:

In today’s fast paced world, you seldom come across shows that slow down the time for you- but this one is an unrushed walk in the park, a warm cup of tea beside your bed on a cold morning, a sweet lullaby from your loved one. ‘Our Beloved Summer’ is almost a fairytale in the sense that things seem to always work out in favour of the leading stars, played by Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi. But on the flip side it’s almost too realistic to the point where it makes you introspect. The right person, wrong time, star crossed lovers and high school sweethearts concept has been done and dusted but Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo make you root for them and at the same time make you believe in the power of individuality (Choi Woong), of finding your dreams (Gook Yeon Soo) and going for them (NJ), of knowing that it’s okay to not be okay (Jiwoong). The show appears as an old fleece blanket over your freezing tips, coaxing you, breathing life into you and embracing you.

Review 2:

What is the connection between summers and long lost romances? The 'leisure-goodness' of summers isn't just a plot device in Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer', it is a character in itself, a character which acts as a witness to Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) and Gook Yeon Soo's (Kim Da Mi) first meet - growing friendship - break up - reconciliation - love & romance, and finally, happily ever after! In millennial language, 'Our Beloved Summer' reminds us of an Instagram theme - illustrated pastel colours, acoustic, melancholy coffee house, indie vibes, layered emotions, good intentions, complicated feelings, brimming love, familial ties and abundant friendship. But despite that, the best part about 'Our Beloved Summer' is the fact that it doesn't try to rush you, instead, it slowly engulfs you in its shimmering being, one full of a glowing summer and in Bryan Adams' famous verses from 'Summer of 69' -

'But when I look back now

That summer seemed to last forever

And if I had a choice

Ya, I'd always wanna be there

Those were the best days of my life'!

Review 3:

‘Our Beloved Summer’ blew past like a whirlwind and a soft summer breeze, all at once. The equally loveable and frustrating characters kept us invested as they went through trials and tribulations, and faced personal revelations. The characters grew and evolved at their own paces, and allowed each other the respect of dealing with their personal struggles in their own time, adding to the heartwarming nature of the show. Every character had a clear individual storyline going, putting a lot at stake for the last episode, but the show pulled through. In an effort to tie up all the loose ends, the final episode contained multiple life-changing moments for each pivotal character, but at the same time, somehow managed to keep its inherent warmth and feel-good quality going until the very end. Choi Woong, Yeon Soo, and Jiwoong focused on healing old wounds, and came out on top. Although not one for the time-leap trope myself, I can’t deny the satisfaction I felt at the end, made possible through the two years of their lives that we received glimpses of. Despite all the waterworks and involuntary smiles that the show put me through, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ feels like a close friend I’ll keep revisiting whenever in need of pure sunshine and soft comforting.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist 2 Finale: Check out the happy, sad and angry reactions of the diehard fans