Anasuya Bharadwaj takes a dig at Vijay Deverakonda; Liger actor's fans troll and call her 'aunty'

Anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has hit the headlines yet again. The actress has recalled a controversy Vijay Deverakonda created by using a cuss word during the promotions of Arjun Reddy. It has been 5 years to it and Anasuya has reinstated the feud by taking a dig at Vijay Deverakonda as his latest release Liger opens to negative reviews.

Anasuya tweeted in Telugu which translates to "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!." She also added the hashtags "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored."

Anasuya's tweet has upset several fans, who have been re-tweeting and commenting on the tweet. She is being trolled by Vijay Deverakonda's fans on Twitter. Replying to trolls, Anasuya wrote, "Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.."

For the unversed, Arjun Reddy had released on the same date as Liger in 2017. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film told the story of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh (played by Deverakonda), an alcoholic surgeon, who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend Preethi Shetty (played by Shalini Pandey) marries someone else.

