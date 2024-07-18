Meet actor accused of getting TV leads in exchange for sexual favors, made Bollywood debut with Karan Johar and currently working with Barun Sobti

Actors in the entertainment industry often face several controversies in their careers which a few manage to come out of, while for a few, the controversies pull them down. Today, we will talk about an actor who never had any doubts about her talent but faced criticism when she landed a lead role in television serials. Besides working extensively in the television industry, she made her debut in Bollywood with a Karan Johar directorial.

She didn’t have to look back after this and is currently on a career high. Can you guess who we are talking about? It’s Anjali Anand. Let’s take a closer look at her career.

Anjali Anand’s career in television

Anjali Anand earned major recognition through the television serials Dhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She essayed lead roles in these serials.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that when she landed the lead role in the second television serial, netizens suspected that she had gotten it in exchange for sexual favors and even said that to her on social media.

In her words, “When I got Kufi, which was my second show, people have DMed me, 100s of DMs saying ‘Who gives a fat girl a second show as a lead? I am sure she must be sleeping with someone’. And I am wondering, these people think you won’t get work without sleeping with someone? It is stupid that we are still talking about all of this.”

In the same interview, she stated that she always wanted to do interesting roles that had a lot to offer, instead of side roles where she plays the ‘best friend sitting and eating burgers and fries.’

Anjali Anand’s Bollywood debut

Daughter of Dinesh Anand and Purnima Anand, who were also part of the industry, Anjali Anand made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She essayed the role of Ranveer Singh’s sister, Gayatri.

In the same interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said that with her role in Karan Johar's film, she felt that “there was an opportunity to turn the page and make that person come out and say it.” The scene in which Gayatri confronts her family for calling her Golu all her life and attacking her self-confidence has been praised by the audience.

“I don’t think I am less than the next person just because I look a certain way. I have complete faith in my talent and intent. I know what I bring to the table,” Anand said.

Anjali Anand's current project

The actress who also participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 this year is currently busy shooting for Raat Jawaan Hai. The new series by Sumeet Vyas features Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat, and Anjali Anand.

