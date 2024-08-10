Meet actor who debuted as a child artist, worked in pan-Indian films, is a trained classical dancer and also a playback singer

Among the most gorgeous actresses of her time, this talented diva has captured the hearts of many with her impressive skills, from mastering classical dance to providing her enchanting voice for a variety of songs.

Though she is the daughter of a world-renowned celebrity, she has always forged her own path in the industry without relying on her parent’s fame. Do you know who we’re referring to? That’s right, it’s Shruti Haasan!

Who is Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan was born on January 28, 1986. Her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, are iconic actors in Indian cinema and continue to be hailed as evergreen icons. Born in Madras, Shruti comes from a culturally diverse family, with Tamil Brahmin Iyengar heritage from her father’s side and Marathi-cum-Rajput ancestry from her mother’s side.

From childhood, Shruti witnessed some challenging realities, especially when her parents divorced in 2004. She has a younger sister, Akshara Haasan, who is also a notable actress in Indian cinema.

Shruti spent a significant portion of her life in Chennai. She completed her schooling at Lady Andal School in the same city and then moved to Mumbai to pursue a degree in psychology from St. Andrew’s College.

From quite an early age, Shruti Haasan showcased her liking and passion for music. Therefore, after her graduation in Mumbai, she moved to the US where she learnt music at the Musicians Institute in California. Thereafter, she returned to Chennai.

Shruti Haasan made her debut in films as a child artist

Growing up as the daughter of well-known film stars, Shruti Haasan was immersed in the film and entertainment industry from an early age. This connection led her to make her debut as a child artist in the movie Hey Ram in 2001, when she was just 15 years old, under the direction of her father, Kamal Haasan.

Moving forth in making her career, it was finally in 2008 when Shruti formally stepped into films with the movie Luck opposite Imran Khan. In 2011, Haasan featured opposite Siddharth in her Telugu debut film titled Anaganaga O Dheerudu.

Shruti Haasan’s career breakthrough

After featuring in pan-Indian films, Shruti was quick to rise up the ladder of recognition. In 2012, her film titled 3 opposite Dhanush marked the turning point of her career. The iconic song from the film, ‘Why This Kolaveri Di?’ became a peppy track hummed by numerous audiophiles across the country.

Within a very short time span thereafter, Shruti Haasan began to pair up with some of the most notable actors, including Ram Charan in Yevadu, Allu Arjun in Race Gurram. In 2014, she made her first performance in an item song with Tamannaah Bhatia for the film Aagadu, starring Mahesh Babu.

Her next performance in Vedalam, opposite none other than Ajith Kumar fetched her rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. She also worked in notable films with actors such as Naga Chaitanya, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja and others.

Shruti’s notable performance in Prabhas starrer- Salaar

The year 2023 saw Shruti Haasan bring something completely new to the table. She collaborated with Prabhas for the film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, which not only became a blockbuster at the box office, but also was hailed as the highest grossing Telugu film of the year.

Shruti Haasan’s passion and success with music and classical dancing

In addition to her acclaim as an actress, Shruti Haasan has made a significant mark as a talented playback singer. She kicked off her musical career by serving as the music director for the film Unnaipol Oruvan, which was produced by her father, Kamal Haasan. Her work on this project earned her the Best Music Director Award at the Edison Awards.

Not just music, Shruti has also followed her father’s footsteps and achieved extraordinary heights in the field of classical dancing. She is trained in the classical form of Bharatnatyam, as well as several other modern and free flowing techniques.

Shruti Haasan’s personal life

Coming to her personal front, Shruti Haasan was earlier in a relationship with London-based actor Michael Corsale. The duo broke up back in 2019. Thereafter, she started to date visual artist Shantanu Hazarika in 2022. However, after staying together for a few years, the two of them have apparently also broken up.

On her work front, Shruti has a number of projects in the pipeline for her. These include Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaanga Parvam, Dacoit: A Love Story, Coolie, and Chennai Story.

