Keerthy Suresh pens note of appreciation for Aman Sehrawat as he becomes India’s youngest Olympic medal winner

Keerthy Suresh is one such actress who never shies away from sharing her thoughts and being candid with her expressions. Yet again, she lauded one of the youngest medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics and dropped a note of appreciation for the talented athlete.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a post about Aman Sehrawat, an Indian professional wrestler who became the youngest medal winner of the country at the Olympics and bagged a bronze medal.

In her social media post, Keerthy dropped a picture of Aman and expressed her candid wishes. She said, “Congratulations @amansehrawat057 on becoming India’s youngest Olympic medal winner. What a historic win this is.”

Keerthy has been keeping a keen eye on the multi-faceted developments and achievements in Indian sports. For instance, on July 1, 2024, she celebrated the win of the Indian cricket team at the T-20 World Cup match.

On her Instagram account, she shared some candid pictures of the cricketers as they celebrated their win right on the cricket field itself. She further penned a caption that read, “What a class act! You guys do it with such grace, sportsmanship, spirit, and style. The whole of India has been waiting for this moment, and it was worth the wait!! Congratulations”

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the release of her film, Raghu Thatha, on August 15, 2024. The film’s trailer has already been released, and the actress has impressed her fans once again with her versatile craft. It is set to clash with films like Thangalaan and Mr Bachchan at the box office, offering a very intriguing option for viewers.

Advertisement

Apart from that, the diva is slated to become a part of several other films, including Revolver Rita, Kannivedi, and Baby John.

ALSO READ: Dhanush and Robert Downey Jr to star together in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's what we know