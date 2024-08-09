Kamal Haasan showers praise on Indian Hockey team and Neeraj Chopra for their Paris Olympics 2024 win

Kamal Haasan has never shied away from encouraging the talents of India. Whether it is actors, filmmakers, politicians, or sports personalities, the superstar has often showered praises and extended his heartfelt wishes for the budding talents of our country. Similarly, the Virumaandi actor took to his official Twitter page and shared pictures of the Indian hockey team and penned a sweat note for their big win at the Olympics.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “From the first whistle to the final hooter - our hockey players displayed attacking artistry and dogged defensive skills of Champions.”

Further, he talked about how the players’ camaraderie on the field has made India proud. Additionally, Haasan showered praises on goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who played his last International match.

For the unversed, the Indian hockey team clinched a bronze medal with a fiery 2-1 win over Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, the Vishwaroopam actor has wished athlete Neeraj Chopra for his historic silver medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

He extended his best wishes to the young talent and wrote, “Your Javelin gave flight to a billion dreams! India is proud and privileged to have an Olympic Champion with your skill and gravitas. Congrats on the Silver Medal and long may you continue to inspire us all"

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in S Shankar’s directorial Indian 2. The political action flick was the sequel to his film Indian. It is pertinent to mention that the actor-director duo will be back with its third part in 2025. Indian 2, released in July will be available for streaming on Netflix from August 9, 2024.

Apart from Haasan, the film also features Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivekh, and Bobby Simhaa, among others. Next, the legendary actor will be seen in part of Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD.

Moreover, he will also be seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is a joint venture by Kamal Hassan's Raaj Kamal Films, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Productions.

