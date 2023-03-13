Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel refers RRR a 'Bollywood movie'; Netizens react furiously

RRR created history with an iconic win at the Oscars with Best Original Song Naatu Naatu. While the whole nation is celebrating the big, a few are also upset that host Jimmy Kimmel referred to RRR as a Bollywood movie. Netizens are furious with this comment and said RRR is a Telugu movie, not a Bollywood movie.

Jimmy opened up the awards night with RRR's Naatu Naatu dance and said, This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage." Later, while talking about the film, he called RRR as a 'Bollywood movie'. This didn't go well among the movie buffs watching the Oscars with so much pride and hope.

Several fans shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh." Another Twitter user said, "Jimmy Kimmel saying RRR is a Bollywood film is my last straw cause how is someone so lousy god I cannot take this." "I don’t need to hear Jimmy Kimmel incorrectly call RRR a Bollywood movie," read a tweet.

Take a look at netizens' reaction on Jimmy Kimmel's comment on RRR is Bollywood movie



Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

RRR's blockbuster track Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song and the nation can't keep calm. The song has created history to become the first song from any Indian film to win in the Best Song category.The song was performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team. Several celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Priyanka Chopra, and others watched the Oscars event live and shared their reaction to Naatu Naatu winning big.

About RRR

RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. RRR shares the fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. the film's cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, in secondary roles,

Released in India on 25 March 2022, RRR became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. The film was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and released in Japan and the US.

