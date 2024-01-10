Suriya completes shoot for next film Kanguva; pens emotional note calling entire unit filled with positivity

Suriya is next set to appear in the leading role for the film Kanguva, which is directed by Siruthai fame director Siva, in his first collaboration with the actor. Recently, taking it to his own official X (formerly Twitter) account, Suriya shared the final shot from the film as he wraps up his portions for the same.

The actor, along with the picture, also penned an emotional note which read, “My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing.”

Suriya wraps up his portions for Kanguva

The film Kanguva, which is touted to be one of the most expensive movies to be ever made in Tamil cinema, was initially set to release in theaters for Summer this year, but reportedly, due to remainder shoots and pending VFX works existing in the film, the makers had decided to opt for a mid-2024 release instead.

The film promises to be a visually stunning spectacle, with Suriya set to play six different roles for the film, embodying a warrior unlike ever seen before. Moreover, the film’s glimpse, which was released a while ago, was a massive buzz creator, which intrigued many viewers for the spectacle yet to come.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is set to be a period action-drama written by Adi Narayana and has dialogues by Madhan Karky with producers KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations bankrolling it.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar. The film also marks the Tamil debut for both Patani and Deol.

The technical crew includes Devi Sri Prasad, Vetri Palanisamy, and Nishadh Yusuf, who are handling the music, cinematography, and editing of the film, respectively.

