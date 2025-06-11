Tastefully Yours Ending Explained: Did Kang Ha Neul win back Go Min Si and save Jungjae from shutting down?

Tastefully Yours is a South Korean culinary rom-com drama starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si as leads. Read to know what all went down in the last week of the series, including whether the leads finally got back together and if they were able to protect Jungjae from Hansang group's evil schemes.

Were Han Beom Woo and Mo Yeon Joo able to save Jungjae from shutting down?

In the finale of Tastefully Yours, the chairwoman of Hansang group and Han Beom Woo's (Kang Ha Neul) mother announced a cooking battle between Hansang-owned Motto and Mo Yeon Joo's (Go Min Si) restaurant Jungjae. She did it in order to prove that the humble diner did not deserve the Diamant-awarded three stars, and should be shut down.

Jungjae won through people's votes, but the chairwoman lied about it being a tie and called for a rematch. Meanwhile Mo Yeon Joo returned and accepted the challenge. Next day, she and her Jungjae team– Han Beom Woo, Jin Myeong Suk (Kim Shin Rok) and Sin Chun Seung (Yoo Soo Bin) offered the chairwoman their speciality, i.e., home-style authentic Korean meal, reminding her of her humble beginnings as a food enthusiast.

Seeing their efforts and her son's honest feelings, she let go of her evil schemes and let Jungjae survive.

Did Mo Yeon Joo forgive Han Beom Woo? Did they reunite?

Mo Yeon Joo visited Han Beom Woo's Motto, where she met his former secretary and learnt that Han Beom Woo became a scheming person because of his mother's way of upbringing. Earlier, his brother visited Jeongjae to inform Mo Yeon Joo that he and his brother ended up that way because they were only taught one thing– to try their best to secure the inheritance, even if it meant resorting to treachery.

Their words made Mo Yeon Joo understand Han Beom Woo better and following the cooking battle, she admitted her feelings for him, leading to a heartwarming reunion.

Did the supporting cast receive happy endings?

Han Beom Woo's elder brother was moved by his sincerity and they finally grew close like real siblings. He also used the company's fund to help the people set up new restaurants, whose businesses were shut down due to Han Beom Woo.

Sin Chun Seung received his first ever words of appreciation from his father and Jin Myeong Suk got to meet her favourite actor as a customer of Jungjae.

Motto's head chef and Han Beom Woo's former secretary quit their jobs and decided to run a burger food truck together.

Overall, the conclusion was satisfying for everyone, leaving little room for a potential season 2.

