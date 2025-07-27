Jurassic World Rebirth emerges the 3rd biggest film of 2025 at worldwide box office, Scarlett Johansson starrer crosses USD 700 million globally

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and others, continues its glorious run at the worldwide box office. The Dinosaur sci-fi movie had a blockbuster weekend, entering the top 3 biggest grossers of 2025.

Jurassic World: Rebirth clocks over USD 700 million globally

The fourth Jurassic World movie ended its third weekend by storming over the USD 700 million mark globally, while taking its domestic cume to the USD 300 million mark. To be precise, Rebirth collected USD 301.5 million in the US, while the international markets contributed a sum of USD 416.8 million, bringing its worldwide cumulative total to a massive USD 718.3 million.

With such a superlative box office trend, Jurassic World Rebirth turned into the third-highest-grossing movie in the world, excluding the Chinese movie Ne Zha 2. Lilo and Stitch is dominating the charts with a global turnaround of USD 1.09 billion. A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, has secured the second spot among the biggest grossers of 2025, globally, with a cume of USD 955 million.

The Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi thriller is poised to surpass the USD 800 million mark; however, it will be interesting to see whether it can reach the USD 900 million mark by the end of its theatrical run. Analysing its trends and box office pull, it has the potential to expand significantly and even challenge the second spot.

Top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2025, excluding Ne Zha 2

Lilo And Stitch: USD 1.09 billion A Minecraft Movie: USD 955 million Jurassic World Rebirth: USD 718 million How To Train Your Dragon: USD 593 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning: USD 589 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

