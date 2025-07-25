Mandala Murders Review First 3 Episodes: Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla's show boasts ambition and novelty in a solid setup

Plot

Mandala Murders dives into a dark and intriguing mystery set in the fictional town of Charandaspur. Detective Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and her partner Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) investigate a series of ritualistic murders tied to the secretive Ayastis, a centuries-old cult that is obsessed with the Aayast Yantra, an instrument that can control universal energy.

The murders are gruesome, with supernatural symbols and body parts collected for a resurrection ritual. The show begins with a scene in 1952, showing Rukmini (Shriya Pilgaonkar), the Mahamani of the Ayastis, attempting a failed resurrection ritual.

In 2022, her granddaughter continues this mission, sparking the modern-day killings. Meanwhile, a sly politician Ananya Bharadwaj (Surveen Chawla), navigates a web of political schemes that connect to the murders.

The first three episodes, set the show up beautifully for what lies ahead.

What Works for Mandala Murders

Firstly, Mandala Murders is visually stunning. The eerie atmosphere of Charandaspur, with its spooky streets and haunting mandala symbols, grips you up from the first scene. The concept of the Ayastis and their ancient rituals feels fresh, and it's a very unique spin on the crime genre.

The first three episodes keep the suspense alive, with each murder revealing new clues about the cult’s motives. The chemistry between Rea and Vikram is refreshingly grounded. The show’s ambition to merge mythology with detective work is bold. The intense action sequences succeed in deliver thrills. The subtle use of sound design enhances the creepy vibe, making the ritual scenes particularly unsettling.

What Doesn’t Work for Mandala Murders

The narrative may, at times, feel cluttered. It's probably just the first three episodes and this perhaps may not happen in the episodes to follow. The political subplot involving Ananya feels disconnected at times, not adding much to the primary story. Rest, Mandala Murders has started well and there is a lot took forward to, in the episodes to follow.

Watch the Mandala Murders Trailer

Performances in Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor as Rea Thomas brings intensity and nuance to her role as a determined detective. She looks very fit and convincing. Surveen Chawla as Ananya Bharadwaj shines as a shrewd, low-lying politician. Shriya Pilgaonkar as Rukmini is fiery onscreen.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Vikram Singh is solid as Rea’s partner, adding gravitas to the show. Supporting actors like Raghubir Yadav and Jameel Khan are expectedly good. There is an enigma around them and the episodes that follow shall be very interesting from that perspective.

Final Verdict of Mandala Murders

Mandala Murders is a visually striking and ambitious thriller if the first three episodes are anything to go by. The Ayastis’ chilling rituals and strong performances, especially from Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, make it engaging.

The plot may feel slightly convoluted and the pacing is, at times, uneven. But, it certainly has enough going for it, to give it a watch.

Mandala Murders streams on Netflix now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

