Hulk Hogan's wives: Inside WWE legend's three marriages

Hulk Hogan was not someone who simply headlined pay-per-views, as his personal life had plenty of main events too. Over the years, the wrestling icon married three times, each relationship unfolding in the spotlight to varying degrees.

One marriage played out on reality TV, while another quietly ended behind the scenes. From his long first marriage to a whirlwind third wedding later in life, here’s the rundown on Hogan’s wives and the stories behind each chapter.

Linda Hogan: The ‘First Lady’ of Hulkamania

Hogan met Linda Claridge, 65, in the early ‘80s, and by 1983, they were married. For over two decades, she stood beside him through wrestling fame, movie roles, and eventually, reality TV. The couple had two kids, Brooke and Nick, and by the 2000s, the family starred in VH1’s Hogan Knows Best.

However, things unraveled fast after the cameras stopped rolling. Linda filed for divorce in 2007, and the split became messy. Linda made accusations of infidelity, and the scandal immediately made headlines.

Hogan later admitted to an affair in his autobiography. The family quickly fractured, and their divorce was finalized in 2009. Years later, she called him a “liar” and a “sex addict” on social media, and said their daughter no longer speaks to her, per People.

Jennifer McDaniel: Nearly a decade together, quietly apart

In December 2010, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel, 51, in a private ceremony at his Florida home, per TODAY. The two kept things mostly low-key. There were no reality shows, no public feuds—just a long stretch out of the spotlight.

That chapter ended in 2021, just as quietly as it began. Hogan confirmed their divorce in early 2022 with a casual X post: “I’m officially divorced… love my Maniacs4Life.” The marriage had come to an end after nearly 11 years, accompanied by the news of his new girlfriend, Sky Daily.

Sky Daily: A late-life love story

Not long before this official announcement, Hogan had been linked up with yoga instructor Sky Daily, 46. The two were first spotted together at a Bret Michaels concert and started dating in 2022. By the following summer, he proposed.

According to the outlet, Hogan had revealed the engagement during a speech at Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova's wedding. They tied the knot in September 2023 in a small ceremony in Florida. On Instagram, he referred to it as a "new life."

He posted beach pics, birthday shoutouts, and Fourth of July kisses. The two were still married when he passed on July 24 at age 71.

