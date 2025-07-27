F1 Worldwide Box Office Update: Brad Pitt starrer emerges 2nd biggest original film of post Covid era after Oppenheimer, Tops USD 500 Million globally

Brad Pitt's sports drama F1 has been storming the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie is winning hearts all over the world with superlative box office trends. The movie hit another massive milestone globally on Saturday night.

F1 zooms past the USD 500 million mark globally

Bankrolled by Apple Studios, F1 surpassed the USD 500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Released on June 27, the sports drama took around one month to hit the second half-billion mark for Brad Pitt. Earlier, World War Z achieved this magical milestone and ended up doing USD 540 million globally in its entire run.

Since F1 is now set for IMAX re-release on August 8th, the movie has the potential to clock over USD 550 million to USD 600 million by the end of its theatrical run, becoming the biggest grosser of Brad Pitt's career.

Box Office collections of F1 so far:

Particulars Box Office United States USD 164 million Overseas USD 337 million Worldwide USD 501 million

F1 turns second highest grossing Original movie post COVID era

Standalone movies are facing it tough to strike a chord with the audience in the post-pandemic era. All the big money spinners are either sequels, prequels, or have a strong IP behind them. Breaking all the odds, F1 turned the second-highest-grossing original movie in the last 5 years from Hollywood, after Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

With over USD 975 million lifetime cume, Oppenheimer is currently the highest-grossing standalone movie in the post-COVID era. Though the Brad Pitt starrer will not end up much close to Oppenheimer's glorious run, it still has broken all the existing records for Apple Studios.

For the unversed, F1 is the first Apple Studios movie to clock over the USD 300 million mark, the USD 400 million mark, and the USD 500 million mark at the worldwide box office. It still has the potential to gain traction in the coming weeks and end up hitting another milestone of the USD 600 million mark.

The movie is performing insanely well in the international markets, especially in China and Korea. Even in India, the Joseph Kosinski directorial has found love and appreciation from the audience and emerged as a blockbuster success, hitting over Rs 100 crore gross mark.

