Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday names THIS BLACKPINK member as his favorite K-pop star, fans say it wasn't on their 2025 bingo card

In a lighthearted moment that’s now making waves across Indian K-pop circles, rising Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday made a surprising confession. He revealed that his favorite K-pop artist is none other than BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The unexpected confession came during a recent episode on his sister Alanna Panday’s YouTube channel. The siblings engaged in a fun guessing game.

The segment featured a guessing challenge where Alanna and others had to figure out Ahaan’s top K-pop pick. As she scribbled her answer on a whiteboard, she hesitantly wrote “PINKBLACK,” flipping the name of the global girl group. Ahaan burst into laughter at the mix-up but acknowledged that she wasn’t entirely wrong. Alanna insisted that she guessed right, defending her answer. Finally, Ahaan revealed his pick: Lisa.

Fans in India were both stunned and thrilled. Social media buzzed with excitement as fans expressed surprise over Ahaan’s unexpected admiration for Lisa. Many joked that they never saw it coming in 2025. Many were thrilled nonetheless, happily embracing even the smallest connection. Netizens praised his choice, noting Lisa’s international appeal and immense talent.

About Ahaan’s Bollywood debut in Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday recently made his acting debut with Saiyaara. It is a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ahaan alongside Aneet Padda. It is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember.

In the film, Ahaan plays Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician. He falls for Vaani Batra, a reserved and introspective poet. Their story is one of emotional depth, healing, and timeless love.

Lisa heats up Toronto as DEADLINE tour heads to NYC

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently on the road with fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie for their DEADLINE World Tour. The group recently wrapped up two back-to-back shows in Toronto on July 22 and 23. Their next stop? New York City, where they are set to perform on July 26 and 27.

Fans worldwide continue to marvel at Lisa’s energy and fierce performances. Her ever-growing fanbase now has an unexpected addition from the Panday household.

