Horoscope, July 22: Taurians must listen to divine wisdom this week, here’s what is in store for Aries, Gemini and Cancer

Renowned celebrity astrologer and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has laid out her predictions for this week about those with zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer between July 20 and July 26, 2025.

As the time period coincides with the pious month of Shravan, she also reveals the words of wisdom that Lord Shiva has for each of them to execute the week fully.

Aries

Well, those with Aries as their sun sign share it with cricketer Rohit Sharma. Munisha pulls out the Six of Cups card first for them, which indicates that this week they will have to put in a lot of hard work on their end.

This week will also be a time when these individuals will plan on doing something special for their parents and children.

Lord Shiva’s message for Aries reads as “Self care, take a break and rejuvenate”, highlighting the need for them to relax, take a step back, and take care of themselves too.

Taurus

For Taurians this week who share their zodiac with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Munisha pulled out the Five of Wands card first. It means there will be some emotional struggle on your path this week, possibly due to competition or some struggle faced by individuals.

While this can be a predicament in both your personal and professional life, Lord Shiva’s message guides you towards divine wisdom and listening to your inner voice in order to navigate any difficult times.

Gemini

The individuals with Gemini as their zodiac sign share their sun sign with Sonam Kapoor. Munisha Khatwani pulls up a Queen of Cups card for you, which reflects that this week would be very special for women.

They will be loving, caring, and quite emotionally sensitive this week. Even for the men born in this zodiac, they are in for receiving a lot of support from women around them.

Lord Shiva’s message for the Geminis affirms a positive response, indicating that they may receive some form of support from external forces this week.

Cancer

Individuals with Cancer as their zodiac sign share it with Ranveer Singh. This week, Munisha Khatwani predicts a favorable outcome for them by drawing the Knight of Pentacles card, indicating that this week will be extremely beneficial for the youth.

They will remain extremely dedicated and focused, and the time will be all about money and a keen focus on their career. These individuals will become more practical this week.

When it comes to Lord Shiva’s message for you, Cancerians must exercise caution and thoughtfulness before making any significant changes or shifts in their lives this week.

