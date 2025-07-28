The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 28 Episode: Chance Dies Saving Cane; What Will Happen to Lily Now?

On the July 28 episode of The Young and the Restless, Nick and Sharon share an emotional moment during their escape. As Nick continues to struggle with his injury, he leans on Sharon for support and kisses her. Meanwhile, Sally hikes down to check the progress on the tracks and finds out they were completed two days ago, raising more questions.

Nikki refuses to sign without seeing Nick

Back at the estate, Lauren tries to convince Nikki not to give up Chancellor to secure Nick’s freedom. But Nikki insists on seeing her son before signing anything. Amanda leads Nikki and Lauren to the storage room, where they’re shocked to find traces of Nick’s blood.

While Victor and Chance eavesdrop, Cane works to get a confession from Carter, who eventually admits to killing Damian to protect his boss’ future with Lily. Carter wants a fresh start and even asks Cane to help him escape. However, Cane refuses and hints Amanda might defend him instead. When Chance finally steps out of hiding, Carter is furious at Cane for betraying him.

Carter takes Lily hostage

The situation escalates when Lily appears. Carter grabs her and flees through the estate maze. Billy tries to de-escalate the situation, but Carter refuses to back down. Cane steps up and offers himself in exchange for Lily. As Carter threatens Cane’s life, Chance steps in and gets shot in the chest during a struggle. In his final moments, Chance expresses his love for Dominic before passing away. Carter also dies by suicide soon after.

Jack is furious at Cane over the party that turned deadly, while Lily apologizes for once accusing Cane of murder. Cane, however, is determined to win her back and rebuild his life in Genoa City. Phyllis hears about the chaos and assumes Billy will cut ties with Cane. But Billy decides to continue working with Cane against Chancellor and brings Phyllis into the plan.

