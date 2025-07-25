Was HYBE worried NewJeans would rival BTS? Lawyers frame it as cause for Min Hee Jin’s removal from ADOR

On July 24, 2025, the highly publicized legal battle between NewJeans and their agency ADOR returned to the Seoul Central District Court. But once again, it ended without a settlement.

The case, aimed at confirming the validity of the group’s exclusive contract, is growing more complex with each hearing. Both sides delivered a series of intense arguments in front of the 41st Civil Agreement Division, yet failed to reach a mutual agreement. But what stood out this time was the unexpected mention of another HYBE artist: BTS.

Advertisement

NewJeans’ legal team brings BTS into ADOR feud

In a move that caught many off guard, NewJeans' lawyers referred to BTS while questioning HYBE’s motivations behind its treatment of ADOR. Their core argument implied that ADOR, under Min Hee Jin’s leadership, disrupted the internal balance of power at HYBE. This shift, they claimed, became more apparent after NewJeans’ explosive debut success.

“There are many multi-labels, but why does HYBE hate ADOR so much? The reason is that Chairman Bang Si Hyuk made BTS a huge success, but he has never made a girl group successful,” said girls’ legal team,

The further explained, “However, when Min Hee Jin hit it big with New Jeans in just two years, they were happy on one hand, but also wary on the other. When Min Hee Jin directly brought up the unfair push-out and copy issues with HYBE, they immediately started an audit.”

Advertisement

The lawyers suggested that NewJeans was being penalized for the very success HYBE had once celebrated. The tension, they implied, was not merely contractual but rooted in deeper competition and a power struggle between ADOR and the parent company.

BTS mention stirs backlash

ADOR chose not to respond directly to the group's claim. Instead, they proceeded with their next argument in court. So far, HYBE has not released any official statement addressing the BTS comparison.

Meanwhile, the mention of BTS has sparked strong reactions online. Fans and industry observers are now speculating about possible internal rivalries and shifting power dynamics among HYBE’s multiple labels. Many ARMYs have also voiced discomfort. They express frustration that BTS is being brought into the legal conflict despite having no direct involvement.

What’s next: Mediation and final ruling

Despite the unresolved arguments, the court has taken a step forward in trying to guide both parties toward a resolution. It has scheduled a closed-door mediation for 2:00 PM KST on August 14. Both ADOR and NewJeans have been requested to attend in person and come prepared with a formal mediation plan. Should the mediation fail, the court will proceed with a final ruling. It is set to be delivered on October 30, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ dorm trespasser fined 10 million KRW for breaking in: Know why court rejected 10-month sentence