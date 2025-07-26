S-Line Season 2 possible? All we know about Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee starrer's ending amid a tension-filled climax

S-Line is one of the most talked about Korean dramas of the season. With the episodes out on the digital platform to stream, the climax, filled with tension and drama, held on to the audience until the very last scene.

While there has been no official confirmation, the fans believe that the maker will return for season 2 in the coming months.

The show is based on a Webtoon story, which connected the viewers from across the world. As for the plot, the red lines appear on people’s heads, revealing their s*xual relationships, shame, and bonds with the others.

S-Line ending explained

After the five super-thrilling episodes, S-Line made the audience come back for the sixth and the final episode. The viewers were hooked to the screens as the protagonist, Shin Hyun huep, discovers that the lines get erased when someone dies. It also means that the particular person’s secret is erased from the world.

Moreover, the detective, Han Ji wook, portrayed by Lee Soo hyuk gathers the clues that would help him uncover the truth and reaches the only red line of his niece in the hospital, which he goes on to trace.

It is then revealed that the line connects to his father, and the killer must be someone from Ji wook’s own family.

Finally, the truth unfolds and Lee Gyu jin is revealed to be the culprit behind the mystery that led to the deaths of many people.

Further in the finale episode, the audience witnesses that the detective enters another world of S-Lines, where he sees that the people are dying to remove the red lines from their heads. He is then shocked to see his father too getting murdered by Gyu jin.

At the end of the show, all of the people see the red lines connecting in the sky. All of the world learn of each other’s secrets and truths.

All the episodes of S-Line are available to stream on Wavve.

