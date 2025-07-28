Box Office: Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club globally; Collects Rs 377 crore worldwide in 10 days

The Mohit Suri directed Saiyaara is on a record-breaking spree at the box office in India, as the launch pad of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is a force to reckon with. At the end of second weekend, the 10-day total collections of Saiyaara in India stand around Rs 300 crore (GBOC), as the film continued with its extraordinary run in India scoring Rs 90 crore (GBOC) in the second weekend. The film has shown a minimal drop of less than 20 percent over the first weekend, and this trend suggests that the romantic saga is not looking to stop anytime soon.

Saiyaara scores bigger second weekend than the first in Overseas

Saiyaara’s winning streak is not limited to India, as the film is scaling new heights in the international markets too. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has collected USD 9 million (INR 77 crore) through the 10-day run, and is headed for a finish in the vicinity of USD 15 million in the international markets. Interestingly, the second weekend business of Saiyaara in the overseas is higher than the first weekend biz, which is historic for a film in the modern era.

The 10-day global total of Saiyaara stands in the vicinity of Rs 375 crore to Rs 380 crore, and the film will top the Rs 400 crore mark on second Monday. The theatrical trend of this Mohit Suri directorial is historic to say the least, and the film will be looking to not just hit the Rs 500 crore mark globally, but also enter the Rs 600 crore mark with ease.

It’s difficult to put a number at the moment, but Saiyaara is on track for a finish around the Rs 625 crore to Rs 650 crore mark at the worldwide box-office, with the scope to go higher too, depending on the legs it shows in week four and week five. The India closing gross is expected to be in the range of Rs 480 crore. All said and done, Saiyaara is a blockbuster of epic proportions, and the biggest launch film for actors in the modern era.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Report

India Gross: Rs 300 crore (NBOC: Rs 248 crore)

Overseas Gross: Rs 77 crore (USD 8.90 million)

Worldwide Gross: Rs 377 crore (Estimates)

