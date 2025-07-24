Quick and healthy mixed sprouts Falafel recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and it can be your new favourite cheat meal

Looking for some quick and healthy yet tasty snack alternatives that won't make you count calories? Well, sprouts can be an exceptional choice for you, and a Mediterranean-inspired mixed sprouts falafel will become your new favourite cheat meal!

Popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor details the simple recipe for this easy and delicious falafel, which will healthily satiate your munching desires and keep you full for a longer time.

Mediterranean-inspired sprouts falafel

Ingredients:

Mixed sprouts

Spring onion with greens

Parsley sprigs

Coriander sprigs

Finely chopped garlic

Bread crumbs

Seasonings (Salt, cumin powder, black pepper powder, red chilli powder)

Baking soda

Choice of oil for frying

Recipe:

In a large bowl, take the mixed sprouts. Add finely chopped spring onion with greens, parsley and coriander sprigs. Blend it finely using a blender.

After a few rounds of blending, add finely chopped garlic along with all the aforementioned seasonings. Blend it once more until a fine consistency is achieved.

Take it out in a bowl after this. Add a pinch of baking soda along with bread crumbs to bind the mixture nicely.

Divide small portions of the sprout mixture in your palms, form them into smaller pieces and flash fry them until golden brown on the outside and cooked on the inside. Serve hot.

This recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor is lip-smacking and perfect if you are diet-conscious.

