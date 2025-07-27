Who is Isha Negi? Meet cricketer Rishabh Pant's rumored girlfriend, who is an influencer and interior designer

The personal lives of cricketers often pique the interest of fans. Whether the details are confirmed or merely rumored, fans are always eager to know everything about their favorite players. One cricketer whose relationship status isn't known much is Rishabh Pant. Although he has never officially confirmed his relationship, whispers abound that he was once linked to Isha Negi. But who is this she?

Who is Isha Negi?

Isha Negi (28) is a popular social media influencer with 532k followers on Instagram.

Born on February 20, 1997, in Mumbai, Isha did her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Dehradun.

She pursued her degree in Bachelor of Arts from Amity University, Noida.

She is popular for creating content on beauty, skincare, makeup, health and fitness.

Reportedly, Negi is a professional interior designer and an entrepreneur. She also has a keen interest in Philosophy and English Literature.

How did Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi's relationship rumors start?

The rumors of Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi's relationship began in 2019 when Pant shared a mushy photo of the two on his Instagram account. Although the post is not available now, it is still available on the internet. Sharing this picture, he penned, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason, I am so happy."

As per reports, Isha and Rishabh started dating in 2015 when Pant was playing under-19 cricket. However, they never addressed their relationship rumors, nor did they deny these speculations. As of now, Rishab and Isha aren't following each other on Instagram, and they don't even have each other's pictures on their respective social media feed.

Speaking about his cricket career, Rishabh Pant created history when, in 2024, he became the most expensive player to be ever auctioned. The auction for Pant began at Rs. 2 crores at the marquee set. After a few rounds, the bid scaled up to an enormous Rs 20.75 crores by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and was sold to the team.

