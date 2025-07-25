Who is Taylor Rooks’ husband? A look at their private star-studded ceremony

Taylor Rooks may be a familiar face on sports broadcasts, but she’s kept her personal life under wraps until this week. The Amazon NFL host and former Bleacher Report personality surprised fans by announcing she’s officially married.

Her husband is revealed to be Shane Fowler, a Harvard Law School graduate with zero public profile till now. The two tied the knot on July 19 in a ceremony that was as private as it was glamorous, complete with a no-phones policy and a guest list filled with athletes and entertainers.

The mystery man is no longer a mystery, and fans are as curious as ever.

Who is Shane Fowler?

Shane Fowler is not a celebrity, but that’s exactly how Rooks preferred it. The couple met while Fowler was finishing his final year at Harvard Law. According to Rooks, his steady and grounded personality helped keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He is truly the most supportive and secure man,” she shared in an early 2024 Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, before his identity was revealed publicly. In a post-wedding interview with GQ, she added that Fowler is “so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real.”

Fowler’s romantic side also came through in his proposal—a New York City scavenger hunt that ended at their favorite pizza restaurant, Fini.

Inside the secret, star-studded wedding

The wedding took place at Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan on July 19, where Rooks walked down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s ‘Ribbon in the Sky.’ Per GQ, guests included Kevin Durant, Micah Parsons, Draymond Green, Ella Mai, Donovan Mitchell, Saquon Barkley, and Jack Harlow.

The couple shared their first dance to Lauryn Hill’s ‘Nothing Even Matters,’ before heading to the exclusive Zero Bond club for an all-night celebration. Phones were banned, and no formal announcement was made until Rooks shared images days later on Instagram with the caption, “What a night. This is love.”

The newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Greece. Rooks will return to Thursday Night Football this autumn, while Fowler continues to keep things low-key.

