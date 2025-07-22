Down syndrome couple Vignesh Krishnaswamy-Ananya Sawant’s 3-day wedding was mix of emotions and a religious affair

Someone has rightly said that matches are made in heaven. And the perfect example is the union of Vignesh Krishnaswamy and Ananya Sawant. Their wedding went viral on social media and became one of the most-talked-about marriages not only for tradition but also for breaking social stereotypes and promoting acceptance. The couple, suffering from Down Syndrome, united in a cross-cultural wedding. Let us give you more details about their Tamilian and Maharashtrian style 3-day function.

Details about the couple

Vignesh Krishnaswamy was 27 years old when he tied the knot with Ananya Sawant. He worked in the hospitality industry in Dubai, where he was raised since childhood. The girl, on the other hand, was 22 years old when she got married. Sawant served as an assistant teacher at a special school run by her family in Pune.

How did Vignesh and Ananya meet?

The now-married couple met through family connections, which was initiated by Vignesh and Ananya’s sisters Janani and Ashni. After meeting several times, the two realised that they should take their relationship to the next level.

The 3-day wedding celebration

As per reports in The Times of India, the wedding of Vignesh Krishnaswamy and Ananya Sawant took place in Pune on July 5, 2023. The ceremonies spanned over a total of 3 days, featuring mixed rituals from both Tamil and Maharashtrian culture.

The festivities included a Mehndi, Sangeet and Haldi ceremony along with lively music, dance and lavish feasts including traditional food from both regions. The groom looked dapper in a proper Tamil attire in white silk, while the bride stunned in a Pink silk saree. Their ceremonies were nothing less than an emotional roller coaster for both families.

Though the wedding was only attended by their friends and families but through social media, everyone became a part of it. It was hailed as the first of its kind wedding for a couple suffering from Down Syndrome in India.

