BTS' V surpasses 69 million Instagram followers, becoming first male K-pop star to do so: Check out top 5 posts

Did you say K-pop? We heard BTS. Well, is there anyone who doesn’t know this popular band? They often grab eyeballs for their songs but now one of their band members is all over the internet for something big. BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has made Instagram history after becoming the first Korean male idol to surpass 69 million followers.

Kim Taehyung has secured his place as the most followed Korean male idol on Instagram. This milestone is proof that V has a massive fan following worldwide, and they adore him. His Instagram posts are a mix of fun, travel, food pictures and selfies, and it is enough for fans to get a glimpse of his personal life.

5 Best posts from V’s Instagram

Let us give you a sneak peek into V’s 5 best Instagram posts. The first post is a selfie of him that he seems to have clicked while getting ready for some shoot or concert. He can be seen wearing blue denim paired with a black tee. His hair and makeup team are doing their job while he clicks them.

That animal print long fur coat serves some serious fashion goals. He is in Paris and is striking some of the best poses in that stylish outfit. He has paired this long fur coat over light blue denim, white pointed toe boots and a white tee.

This one is BTS’ V enjoying with his friend group, Wooga Squad. There are some cute moments of him with Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy. The matching sleep suit pic has our heart.

This picture has our heartbeats skipping as V poses shirtless in a park, sitting on a bench. He has shared the same picture twice, one in color and the other in black and white.

BTS’ V is posing alongside popular Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet in the first collage. The next set of pictures shows him and Jungkook, and then on the left is Billie Eilish.

BTS’ V 2 most liked pictures

A picture of him posing aesthetically with a bunch of flowers and a selfie with shaving cream on his face has become the second most liked picture on his Instagram. The one with his pet Tan has become the most liked picture.

