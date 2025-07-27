Thammudu OTT Release: When and where to watch Nithiin starrer action drama online

Nithiin starrer Thammudu released in theaters on July 4, 2025. The action drama film is now all set to make its debut online after becoming a box office debacle with mixed-to-negative reviews.

When and where to watch Thammudu

Thammudu is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix, from August 1, 2025. The official confirmation about the film’s digital streaming was made by the platform through a post on their social media handle.

Sharing the post, the handle Netflix India South said, “Thana lakshyanni, akkani thirigi thevadaniki ee thammudu is on a mission! Watch Thammudu on Netflix, out 1 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Here’s the official post for Thammudu:

Official trailer and plot of Thammudu

Thammudu is an action drama film following the life of Jai, a skilled archer who is in search of his sister Jhansi, who got separated from him as a child. As years progress, Jhansi has become a government officer with ideals, leading a happy life with her family.

However, being a woman of principles, Jhansi refuses to sign a report that contains false details related to a chemical factory explosion in Vizag, making her and her family face the wrath of a corrupt industrialist.

As all seems to end, Jai reunites with Jhansi, deciding to save her. How he takes on the responsibility of protecting her and her family, using archery skills, forms the rest of the story.

Cast and crew of Thammudu

Thammudu features Nithiin in the lead role with actress Laya making a return to Telugu cinema after making a cameo appearance in Amar Akbar Anthony (2018).

Apart from the leading actors, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Hari Teja, Swasika, Temper Vamsi, Chammak Chandra, and many more in key roles.

Thammudu is written and directed by Venu Sriram, marking his first collaboration with Nithiin. The film was musically crafted by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Moreover, cinematographers like KV Guhan, Sameer Reddy, and Satyajit Pande (Setu) handled the visuals of the film. Prawin Pudi edited the cinematic venture.

