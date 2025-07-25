Why was the Hulk Hogan biopic with Chris Hemsworth scrapped? All about Netflix error that shut down an Oscar-worthy project

The once highly anticipated Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth was shelved after Netflix botched a critical payment clause, effectively ending what some believed could have been an Oscar-worthy performance.

The cancellation, confirmed by both Hogan and director Todd Phillips, left fans disappointed and the script collecting dust. Now, with Hogan having passed away at age 71, the question lingers: Will his epic rise ever be told on the big screen?

Netflix’s contract misstep derails years of work

The Hulk Hogan biopic, first announced in 2019, was to trace the “origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania,” per The Hindustan Times. It would have depicted the larger-than-life personality of Terry Bollea, the man behind the yellow trunks and signature mustache.

With Joker screenwriter Scott Silver penning the script, and Hemsworth preparing for a physical and emotional transformation unlike any he had attempted, expectations were high. But by 2021, production stalled. Then in 2024, Hogan revealed on the PBD Podcast that Netflix had “missed a beat in the contract,” failing to process a key payment on time.

“The script was amazing,” Hogan said, adding that Silver called it “the best thing [he’s] ever written.” Director Todd Phillips later confirmed to Variety that the film would not move forward, calling the outcome disappointing.

Why Hemsworth’s performance could have earned him gold

Hogan was not shy about the potential of the role. “There was talk that Chris Hemsworth had never played a real person before,” he said. “He could probably win an Oscar; this thing is so powerful.” The tone was reportedly dark, aligning with Phillips’ signature style.

Hemsworth, known for his Marvel roles, was ready to “put on more size than I ever have before,” perfect the accent, and embody the attitude of a man who redefined sports entertainment. “I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing,” he said in a 2020 Total Film interview.

Without the missed payment, the film may have delivered the kind of transformative performance a certain awards body favors: a genre shift, a real-life subject, and an actor going far beyond his comfort zone. Instead, it joined the growing list of Hollywood what-ifs.

Could a posthumous biopic still happen?

Hogan’s influence, both in and out of the ring, remains undeniable. He was the face of WWE’s explosion in the 1980s, headlined WrestleMania, and brought wrestling into mainstream pop culture.

With the success of wrestling dramas like The Iron Claw, and renewed attention following Hogan’s passing, it is still quite possible for a biopic to materialize. Whether Hemsworth or Phillips would return remains uncertain, but Hogan’s story may yet find its place in cinema history.

