EXCLUSIVE: Son of Sardaar 2 postponed by a week; Ajay Devgn stands by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Every Friday has a new story to say, and the July 18 saw the birth of two new stars in the Indian Film Industry – Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. With the Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara opening at Rs 20.25 crore on July 18, the film established the two as the talents to look out for in the Indian Film Industry. It’s after a long time that the industry is smiling and rooting for the success of someone else’s feature film. Standing by the success and giving the right time to the two new talents to flourish at the box-office, Ajay Devgn and the team of Jio Studios have decided to postpone the release of Son of Sardaar 2 by a week from its already announced date of July 25, 2025.

A source shares, “Ajay Devgn knows that the times are tough for non-starcast films and if a film like Saiyaara is establishing the careers of two new stars, he is more than happy to take a backseat and give them the required screen space in their second week too. Son of Sardaar 2 will now arrive a week later on August 1, 2025. He has passed on the good wishes to both the actors, as also Aditya Chopra, and is rooting for the success of Saiyaara.”

The source further informs that in the times of actors being extremely competitive and insecure, Ajay as a senior member of the industry has taken a stance to stand for the larger good. “Son of Sardaar 2 is a family entertainer and will now release on August 1, to reap the benefit of a 2-week run until the arrival of War 2 on the Independence Day weekend. The date announcement will be made with trailer 2, which drops on July 20,” the source adds.

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles with a strong ensemble of Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh and Sarat Saxena among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!