WEEKLY NEWSWRAP, (July 21 to July 27): From Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 trailer to Hulk Hogan's demise

From Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's biggest spectacle, War 2's trailer launch to James Cameron's Avatar 3 trailer getting leaked online, here are the top highlights of the week (July 21 to July 27).

War 2 trailer out: YRF promises the biggest clash in spyverse as Jr NTR turns a threat for Hrithik Roshan

Yash Raj Films officially launched the much-awaited trailer of War 2 on July 25. The action-packed trailer, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, promises a big cinematic experience. The biggest promotional asset of War 2 is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, taking the hype a notch higher.

Ranveer Singh is in talks with Amit Sharma for a time-travel film

Ranveer Singh is in early talks with Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Maidaan and Badhaai Ho fame for a big-budget time travel movie. Backed by Maddock Films, the untitled movie has its roots in Indian mythology.

The Dhurandhar actor has liked the idea but is yet to sign the dotted lines.

Is Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 getting an official announcement on his 50th birthday?

According to Gulte, the makers of SSMB29 will not be unveiling an official announcement or content on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The superstar will be turning 50 on August 9, 2025, with the usual norm of having a major update about his films.

However, the report mentions that the official announcement will take a bit more time, but it will be a global phenomenon.

Shahid Kapoor's film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been officially shelved

Shahid Kapoor's film with Amit Rai (OMG 2) has been officially put on hold. It was reported to be based on a crucial chapter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's life.

While confirming the latest development, director Amit Rai called the system very cruel.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Leaked Online Amid Debut on Big Screen

The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been leaked online, just after it was debuted on the big screen alongside Fantastic Four. Fans recorded the trailer in cinemas and leaked it on social media platforms, only to have it removed due to copyright strikes.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

Hulk Hogan passed away at 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan took his last breath on July 24. The 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Championship winner passed away at 71 due to cardiac arrest.

