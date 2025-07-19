Inside Ahaan Panday’s Insta feed: 7 PICS of vintage tones, sleek fits, and vibe-heavy frames

Ahaan Panday has already been enjoying amassing the spotlight with the release of his debut film Saiyaara. The young star has been headlining the intense love story along with Aneet Padda as the leading lady.

Beyond the early success of his stint, Ahaan has also grabbed the attention of many owing to his handsome good looks. Likewise, the actor’s Instagram feed is a treasure trove of some of the most eye-candy vintage pictures of him. Check it out!

Ahaan’s love for sleek fits

One look at his social media handle, and Ahaan Panday’s love for travelling is evident. The young star loves visiting the seas, and his dashing look in a simple black t-shirt in this picture shows his love for pulling off simple, monochrome looks.

Ahaan’s perfect front profile looks

The 27-year-old is a natural when it comes to posing for the lens up front and personal. The actor can be seen flaunting a dimpled smile in this front profile picture while sporting a rough hairstyle.

Ahaan exudes a casual vibe

Ahaan Panday does not believe in the need for filters, and this picture of him is the very proof of it. Ditching all of it, the Saiyaara actor let the casual vibe of the background and his own self get reflected in this photograph.

Ahaan Panday’s romance with the sun

It seems like Ahaan Panday has also gotten on the trend for sun-kissed pictures, and his click with the sun on his face has left fans swooning over it. Wearing a white outfit, the actor let the rays do its magic.

Ahaan’s vintage love

Who says vintage is dated? Clearly Ahaan Panday loves the appeal of it, and his picture from a few years back gives a peek to the same. Although blurry, the frame captures a sense of nostalgia with a peek into the actor’s room.

Ahaan’s formal yet vibe-heavy frame

From ethnic to Western and formal to casual, there isn’t a single style pick which Ahaan Panday cannot ace. This picture of him dressed in a simple black formal suit rekindles a vibe-heavy moment where everything feels classy.

Ahaan Panday’s young boyish looks

One look at Ahaan Panday’s Instagram feed and fans can get a peek into some of his lesser-seen pictures. This particular one seems to be from his younger days. His dimpled smile yet again melts a zillion hearts.

