Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours beats Resident Playbook to rank No 1 on Netflix in 23 countries

Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's ongoing drama Tastefully Yours had a lacklustre start in terms of domestic viewership when it premiered on May 12. However, the series experienced a remarkable resurgence after the second episode aired the following day. According to data from FlixPatrol, the culinary drama surged to the number two spot globally in Netflix's TV category. As reported by K-media outlet Wikitree on May 15, it reached the top spot in 23 countries.

Tastefully Yours saw a significant increase in ratings in South Korea as well, showcasing a remarkable comeback after a poor start. The culinary romance drama features Kang Ha Neul as food conglomerate heir Han Beom Woo and Go Min Si as the owner of a humble fine diner. As the leads with opposite personalities started to warm up to each other a little, the show got interesting, leading to a surge in viewership. The first episode of the romantic culinary series recorded only a 1.6% rating in both the Seoul metropolitan area and the nation.

However, after episode 2 aired, the ENA drama surpassed domestic hits like tvN’s Resident Playbook, JTBC’s Heavenly Ever After and SBS’s The Haunted Palace on Netflix Korea. The show's success transcended domestic boundaries, achieving widespread international acclaim. Tastefully Yours dominated global streaming charts, breaking into the top 10 in 84 countries. As of May 15, it had risen to the number 2 spot globally in Netflix's TV category, as reported by FlixPatrol.

The series ranked No. 1 in as many as 23 countries, including major markets like Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Thailand. Notably, it even garnered a ranking of No. 7 in the United States, underscoring its broad appeal. In Tastefully Yours, Han Beom Woo is determined to elevate his Seoul restaurant Motto to a three-star culinary establishment by discovering exceptional recipes. He takes drastic measures to outdo his competitors and maintain his market standing.

However, his resolve begins to waver as he develops feelings for Mo Yeon Joo. The duo navigate various challenges together while Han Beom Woo manages Mo Yeon Joo's restaurant for a month, leading to chaos and blossoming love.

