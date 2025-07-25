EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Amit Ravindranath Sharma in early talks for a time travel film with Dinesh Vijan

Earlier in the month, Ranveer Singh created an impact with the first look of Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is gearing up for a December 2025 release, and the final leg of its shoot is presently underway. Post the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh moves on to the Farhan Akhtar directed Don 3 in January. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Maddock Office sparking reports of a collaboration. After researching on the same with our network of intel, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh has been offered a big scale film by Dinesh Vijan.

Advertisement

According to sources, Ranveer Singh is in very early talks with Dinesh Vijan for a time-travel film to be directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma (Badhaai Ho, & Maidaan). “Ranveer has heard the plot and liked the world that Dinesh Vijan and Amit Ravindranath Sharma are looking to create. It’s a one-of-its-kind time travel film, that’s deeply rooted against the backdrop of Indian Mythology,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ranveer is excited to explore a new genre in the coming year.

“However, he is yet to sign the dotted lines. The things are in very nascent stages, and the final script is also not in place at the moment. It’s an idea, which holds potential, and Ranveer has shown his interest to step into this new world, once it is completely ready to roll. Dinesh Vijan and Amit Sharma are jamming to develop a proper screenplay at the moment on this idea of time travel,” the source added.

Advertisement

The source concluded, “It’s an ambitious big budget film, and the things on the casting front will be clear by the end of 2025. As we speak, the writing work is underway and the team intends to do more meetings with the actor once he is doing shooting for Dhurandhar.” Apart from Don 3, Ranveer is also doing a Zombie Film with director Jai Mehta, which is also in the writing and development stage at the moment.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Hindi film industry lights up the box office from Summer 2025; 8 films collect over Rs 1100 crore